Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 2-11; Saint Joseph's 5-6

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will be home for the holidays to greet the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The Hawks should still be riding high after a victory, while Central Connecticut State will be looking to regain their footing.

Saint Joseph's strolled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 77-59. Saint Joseph's can attribute much of their success to guard Cameron Brown, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Central Connecticut State and the Army West Point Black Knights on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Central Connecticut State falling 66-55 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Saint Joseph's is now 5-6 while the Blue Devils sit at 2-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Central Connecticut State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.