Saint Joseph's vs. Dayton: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dayton @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Dayton 12-2; Saint Joseph's 3-10

What to Know

The #20 Dayton Flyers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 1 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Dayton is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

The Flyers entered their game on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by an 84-58 margin over the La Salle Explorers. Dayton F Obi Toppin looked sharp as he had 20 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, if Saint Joseph's was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. The new year "welcomed" them with an 84-52 whooping from the Richmond Spiders on Thursday. G Cameron Brown (11 points) and F Myles Douglas (9 points) were the top scorers for Saint Joseph's.

Dayton is now 12-2 while Saint Joseph's sits at 3-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Flyers rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. But the Hawks come into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 81.8. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won three out of their last five games against Dayton.