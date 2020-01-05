Saint Joseph's vs. Dayton: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Saint Joseph's vs. Dayton basketball game
Who's Playing
Dayton @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: Dayton 12-2; Saint Joseph's 3-10
What to Know
The #20 Dayton Flyers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 1 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Dayton is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
The Flyers entered their game on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by an 84-58 margin over the La Salle Explorers. Dayton F Obi Toppin looked sharp as he had 20 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, if Saint Joseph's was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. The new year "welcomed" them with an 84-52 whooping from the Richmond Spiders on Thursday. G Cameron Brown (11 points) and F Myles Douglas (9 points) were the top scorers for Saint Joseph's.
Dayton is now 12-2 while Saint Joseph's sits at 3-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Flyers rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. But the Hawks come into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 81.8. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Saint Joseph's have won three out of their last five games against Dayton.
- Jan 29, 2019 - Dayton 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 64
- Jan 17, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 81 vs. Dayton 65
- Feb 07, 2017 - Dayton 77 vs. Saint Joseph's 70
- Mar 12, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 82 vs. Dayton 79
- Feb 17, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 79 vs. Dayton 70
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan-Michigan State picks, preview
The No. 14 Spartans play host to the No. 12 Wolverines on CBS
-
Winners, losers in college hoops
The right call the Bulldogs made down the stretch to win at Memphis highlights our look at...
-
WVU's Huggins slams refs after KU loss
Huggins slammed the officials for lack of consistency making calls after a road loss to the...
-
No. 3 Kansas rallies vs. No. 16 WVU
The Jayhawks have never lost at home to West Virginia
-
No. 7 Louisville falls to No. 18 FSU
Louisville falls to 11-3 on the season, but has a promising schedule ahead in ACC play
-
Tempers flare late between Hoyas, Hall
The two teams had to be separated before tempers escalated further
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic