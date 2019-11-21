Saint Joseph's vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Saint Joseph's vs. Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Joseph's (home) vs. Florida (away)
Current Records: Saint Joseph's 2-2; Florida 2-2
What to Know
The Florida Gators will square off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Florida is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Gators were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 62-59 to the Connecticut Huskies.
Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's ended up a good deal behind the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers when they played, losing 85-68.
This next contest looks promising for the Gators, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. They have failed bettors in all their past four games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gators are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 21, 2015 - Florida 74 vs. Saint Joseph's 63
-
