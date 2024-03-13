A pair of evenly matched teams face off in an Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament second-round matchup when the ninth-seeded Saint Joseph's Hawks battle the eighth-seeded George Mason Patriots. The Hawks (19-12, 9-9 Atlantic 10), who have won three of their last five games, are coming off an 89-71 win over Davidson on Saturday in the regular-season finale. The Patriots (20-11, 9-9 Atlantic 10), who have won two in a row and five of their last eight, knocked off co-regular-season champion Richmond 64-46 on Saturday. The winner will face top-seeded Spiders on Thursday in the quarterfinals. George Mason leads the all-time series 10-7, but Saint Joseph's earned a 75-73 win on Jan. 31 in the only regular-season meeting.

Saint Joseph's vs. George Mason spread: George Mason -1

Saint Joseph's vs. George Mason over/under: 137 points

Saint Joseph's vs. George Mason money line: Saint Joseph's -111, George Mason -111

STJ: The Hawks have hit the game total over in 14 of their last 20 games (+7.40 units)

GM: The Patriots have hit the first-half money line in 8 of their last 10 games (+6.40 units)

Why George Mason can cover

While sophomore guard Keyshawn Hill, the team's leading scorer, has missed the last three games due to injury, senior guard Darius Maddox has stepped up his level of play. In the three games, Maddox is averaging 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and one steal. He is in his first season with the Patriots after spending three years at Virginia Tech. In 28 games, including 26 starts, he is averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 33.8 minutes.

Also helping power the Patriots is senior forward Amari Kelly. He is coming off a solid effort in the win over Richmond on Saturday, scoring 14 points, while grabbing seven rebounds. He had 18 points and six boards in a 69-51 win at Rhode Island on March 6. In the first meeting with Saint Joseph's, he poured in 18 points, while adding eight rebounds and two assists. In 30 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists in 28.4 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why St. Joseph's can cover

Junior guard Erik Reynolds II has been on a roll for the Hawks, reaching double-figure scoring in each of the last five games. He has scored 19 or more points in four of those. He also fared well in the lone meeting with George Mason, scoring 14 points and adding two rebounds and two assists. For the season, he has started all 31 games for the Hawks and is averaging 16.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.2 minutes.

Also providing scoring punch is freshman guard Xzayvier Brown. He has reached double-digit scoring in five consecutive games, and had 16 points against George Mason on Jan. 31. Brown scored a season-high 29 points, while adding seven boards, three assists and two steals in a 64-59 loss at Loyola Chicago on Feb. 14. In 31 games, including nine starts, Brown is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 30.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

