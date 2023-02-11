Who's Playing
George Washington @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: George Washington 12-12; Saint Joseph's 12-12
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. George Washington and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The Colonials and Saint Joseph's are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (4-4).
Things were close when George Washington and the Richmond Spiders clashed on Wednesday, but George Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 107-105. Four players on George Washington scored in the double digits: guard Brendan Adams (35), guard James Bishop (33), forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (18), and guard Maximus Edwards (11).
Meanwhile, the Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road on Wednesday as they won 83-71. Saint Joseph's' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Erik Reynolds II, who had 24 points, and guard Cameron Brown, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five rebounds.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 12-12. In George Washington's victory, Brendan Adams shot 9-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and six dimes and James Bishop dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten assists. We'll see if Saint Joseph's have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Saint Joseph's and George Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 25, 2023 - George Washington 92 vs. Saint Joseph's 91
- Jan 19, 2022 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. George Washington 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - George Washington 85 vs. Saint Joseph's 69
- Jan 06, 2019 - George Washington 70 vs. Saint Joseph's 56
- Dec 30, 2017 - George Washington 70 vs. Saint Joseph's 62
- Dec 30, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 68 vs. George Washington 63
- Mar 11, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 86 vs. George Washington 80
- Feb 10, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 84 vs. George Washington 66