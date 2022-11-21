Who's Playing

Georgia @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Georgia 3-1; Saint Joseph's 2-1

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Saint Joseph's made easy work of the Albany Great Danes on Thursday and carried off a 99-79 victory.

Meanwhile, UGA came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bucknell Bison on Friday, sneaking past 65-61. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Bucknell made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Bulldogs' guard Terry Roberts filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Saint Joseph's is now 2-1 while UGA sits at 3-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the 38th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. UGA has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 12th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.