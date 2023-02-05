Who's Playing
La Salle @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: La Salle 9-13; Saint Joseph's 11-11
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the La Salle Explorers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at noon ET Feb. 5 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Saint Joseph's strolled past the Rhode Island Rams with points to spare this past Wednesday, taking the game 64-50. The Hawks' guard Cameron Brown filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points along with eight boards and six steals.
Meanwhile, La Salle had enough points to win and then some against the George Washington Colonials this past Wednesday, taking their matchup 75-64. La Salle got double-digit scores from four players: guard Khalil Brantley (15), guard Josh Nickelberry (12), guard Jhamir Brickus (11), and forward Fousseyni Drame (10).
Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Saint Joseph's up to 11-11 and the Explorers to 9-13. The Hawks are 5-5 after wins this season, La Salle 3-5.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
La Salle have won nine out of their last 17 games against Saint Joseph's.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Saint Joseph's 71 vs. La Salle 59
- Mar 09, 2022 - La Salle 63 vs. Saint Joseph's 56
- Mar 02, 2022 - La Salle 49 vs. Saint Joseph's 48
- Jan 17, 2022 - La Salle 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 64
- Mar 03, 2021 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. La Salle 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - Saint Joseph's 91 vs. La Salle 82
- Jan 18, 2021 - La Salle 90 vs. Saint Joseph's 83
- Mar 07, 2020 - La Salle 78 vs. Saint Joseph's 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - La Salle 83 vs. Saint Joseph's 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. La Salle 62
- Feb 05, 2019 - La Salle 83 vs. Saint Joseph's 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 78 vs. La Salle 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - La Salle 81 vs. Saint Joseph's 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - La Salle 83 vs. Saint Joseph's 68
- Jan 28, 2017 - Saint Joseph's 73 vs. La Salle 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 88 vs. La Salle 62
- Jan 24, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 69 vs. La Salle 48