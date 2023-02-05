Who's Playing

La Salle @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: La Salle 9-13; Saint Joseph's 11-11

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the La Salle Explorers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at noon ET Feb. 5 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Saint Joseph's strolled past the Rhode Island Rams with points to spare this past Wednesday, taking the game 64-50. The Hawks' guard Cameron Brown filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points along with eight boards and six steals.

Meanwhile, La Salle had enough points to win and then some against the George Washington Colonials this past Wednesday, taking their matchup 75-64. La Salle got double-digit scores from four players: guard Khalil Brantley (15), guard Josh Nickelberry (12), guard Jhamir Brickus (11), and forward Fousseyni Drame (10).

Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Saint Joseph's up to 11-11 and the Explorers to 9-13. The Hawks are 5-5 after wins this season, La Salle 3-5.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

La Salle have won nine out of their last 17 games against Saint Joseph's.