The La Salle Explorers and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at Tom Gola Arena. The Explorers are 5-8 overall and 3-2 at home, while Saint Joseph's is 1-9 overall and 0-6 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 meetings.

Monday's matchup will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. The Explorers are favored by two-points in the latest La Salle vs. Saint Joseph's odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145.5.

La Salle vs. Saint Joseph's spread: La Salle -2

La Salle vs. Saint Joseph's over-under: 145.5 points

La Salle vs. Saint Joseph's money line: La Salle -135, Saint Joseph's +115



What you need to know about La Salle

La Salle found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-53 punch to the gut against the Davidson Wildcats this past Saturday. The top scorer for La Salle was guard Scott Spencer, who finished with 12 points. Spencer is averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The Explorers are led by guard Jack Clark, who leads the team in scoring (9.1) and rebounds (5.4) per game.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Explorers will be confident they can secure the victory on Monday. That's because La Salle is 5-1 in its last six games against Saint Joseph's at home. In addition, La Salle is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games when playing as the favorite.

What you need to know about Saint Joseph's

Meanwhile, the game between Saint Joseph's and Davidson last week was not a total blowout, but with the Hawks falling 80-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Saint Joseph's had strong showings from guard Jack Forrest, who had 19 points along with five rebounds, and forward Taylor Funk, who had 19 points. For the season, Funk is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Saint Joseph's is averaging 70.5 points per game this season. The Hawks enter Monday's matchup against La Salle having lost 13 straight games on the road dating back to last season.

How to make La Salle vs. Saint Joseph's picks

