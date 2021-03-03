After winning both games against Saint Joseph's last season, the La Salle Explorers made it three in a row in their first meeting of 2020-21. The streak came to an end in the rematch, however, as the Hawks posted an overtime victory on Feb. 20 at home. La Salle and Saint Joseph's will settle the score on Wednesday morning as they collide in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. The Hawks are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Explorers have lost seven of their last nine contests.

Tip-off from Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Hawks are two-point favorites in the latest Saint Joseph's vs. La Salle odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 151.5.

Saint Joseph's vs. La Salle spread: Saint Joseph's -2

Saint Joseph's vs. La Salle over-under: 151.5 points

Saint Joseph's vs. La Salle money line: Saint Joseph's -130, La Salle +110

STJ: The Hawks are 5-16 against the spread in their last 21 games following a straight-up win

LAS: The Explorers are 5-13 ATS in their last 18 neutral-site contests

Why Saint Joseph's can cover



The Hawks have picked it up offensively of late, scoring over 90 points in back-to-back contests before ending the regular season with a 76-73 victory at Richmond on Monday. It marked the first time Saint Joseph's accomplished the feat since the 2003-04 campaign, when it did so against Massachusetts (92) and St. Bonaventure (114). It's no coincidence the scoring spree began right when Ryan Daly returned to the lineup after missing two months with a hand injury.

Daly, who had appeared in only five games this season before getting hurt, scored 30 points in the Hawks' overtime win over the Explorers and recorded 25 in a 97-84 victory against Dayton four days later. The senior guard is averaging 19.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over eight contests in 2020-21. Redshirt junior guard Taylor Funk set a career high with 36 points versus Dayton and has averaged 26 in his last three games while freshman forward Jordan Hall recorded the Hawks' first triple-double since Dwayne Jones in February 2005 with a season-high 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the meeting with La Salle on Feb. 20.

Why La Salle can cover

The Explorers took Saint Joseph's to overtime in their Feb. 20 meeting and followed with a 20-point victory over Duquesne three days later, scoring over 80 points in both contests before coming up with a 54-point effort against George Mason in their regular-season finale. La Salle had five players score in double digits in the loss to the Hawks, with Christian Ray leading the way with 18 points along with 11 rebounds. Jared Kimbrough registered a double-double off the bench, scoring 12 points while grabbing 10 boards.

Kimbrough also performed well against Saint Joseph's in their first encounter this season. The junior forward set a career high with 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting in La Salle's 90-83 triumph on Jan. 18. Kimbrough had another strong effort versus George Mason, going 9-for-13 from the field en route to 21 points.

