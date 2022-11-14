Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Lafayette 0-2; Saint Joseph's 0-1

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will take on the Lafayette Leopards at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at home. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

A win for Saint Joseph's just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 81-55 defeat to the Houston Cougars. The Hawks were surely aware of their 21.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Christian Winborne wasn't much of a difference maker for Saint Joseph's; Winborne played for 29 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the contest between Lafayette and the St. John's Red Storm this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Lafayette falling 83-68. Lafayette's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Leo O'Boyle, who had 14 points, and guard CJ Fulton, who had eight points and six assists along with six rebounds. O'Boyle hadn't helped his team much against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The losses put the Hawks at 0-1 and the Leopards at 0-2. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Saint Joseph's has only been able to knock down 29.60% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Lafayette is stumbling into the matchup with the 21st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Joseph's and Lafayette both have one win in their last two games.