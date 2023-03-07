The No. 15 seed Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the No. 10 seed Saint Joseph's Hawks will be trying to keep their seasons alive when they meet in the first round of the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Tuesday night. Loyola snapped a four-game losing streak to close the regular season, beating La Salle on Saturday. Saint Joseph's is also entering the tournament with momentum after beating Richmond in its regular-season finale.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Hawks are favored by 2 points in the latest Saint Joseph's vs. Loyola Chicago odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 142.5.

Saint Joseph's vs. Loyola Chicago spread: Saint Joseph's -2

Saint Joseph's vs. Loyola Chicago over/under: 142 points

Saint Joseph's vs. Loyola Chicago money line: Saint Joseph's -130, Loyola +110

Why Saint Joseph's can cover

Saint Joseph's dominated Loyola Chicago during the regular season, starting with an 86-55 win at home on Jan. 14. The Hawks completed the series sweep with an 83-71 win in Chicago as 4-point road underdogs last month. Sophomore guard Erik Reynolds II scored 24 points in the second meeting, while senior guard Cameron Brown had 22 points and five rebounds.

Reynolds has been one of the top players in the conference this season, averaging 19.4 points and 2.4 assists per game. Brown (13.3) and sophomore guard Lynn Greer III (12.3) are both scoring in double figures as well. Saint Joseph's has been profitable for several months, covering the spread in 10 of its last 14 games. Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago is 1-4 straight up and against the spread in its last five contests.

Why Loyola Chicago can cover

Loyola generated some momentum at the end of the regular season, beating La Salle by three points as a 3.5-point underdog on Saturday. The Ramblers took the lead at the 15:31 mark of the first half and never trailed again, leading by nine points at halftime. Junior guard Sheldon Edwards, who averages just 4.8 points per game, poured in 25 points on 9 of 14 shooting.

Junior forward Philip Alston had a big game off the bench, scoring 19 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists. Alston had started every other game this season, leading Loyola with 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Senior guard Braden Norris had a game-high 25 points on 7 of 9 shooting from 3-point range in the most recent meeting with Saint Joseph's.

