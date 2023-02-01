Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Rhode Island 8-13; Saint Joseph's 10-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Saint Joseph's Hawks are heading back home. Saint Joseph's and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Hawks proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Joseph's skirted past the Patriots 79-76. Among those leading the charge for Saint Joseph's was guard Erik Reynolds II, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Rhode Island and the La Salle Explorers clashed this past Saturday, but Rhode Island ultimately edged out the opposition 72-70. The Rams got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ishmael Leggett (20), guard Jalen Carey (18), guard Brayon Freeman (12), and guard Malik Martin (10).

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Saint Joseph's and Rhode Island split their matches last season, with Rhode Island claiming a 75-64 win and Saint Joseph's retaliating with a 70-60 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rhode Island have won eight out of their last 12 games against Saint Joseph's.