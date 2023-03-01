Who's Playing

Richmond @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Richmond 14-15; Saint Joseph's 13-16

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Saint Joseph's is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The game between the Hawks and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Saint Joseph's falling 89-76 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Cameron Brown had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Richmond received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 73-58 to the VCU Rams. The losing side was boosted by center Neal Quinn, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds. Quinn hadn't helped his team much against the Saint Louis Billikens last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The losses put Saint Joseph's at 13-16 and Richmond at 14-15. The Hawks are 7-8 after losses this season, the Spiders 8-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won five out of their last eight games against Richmond.