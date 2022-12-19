Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Sacred Heart 5-7; Saint Joseph's 4-6

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena at 7 p.m. ET Monday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Sacred Heart came up short against the Stony Brook Seawolves last Monday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, the Saint Joseph's Hawks came up short against the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 71-64. One thing holding the Hawks back was the mediocre play of guard Cameron Brown, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Sacred Heart is expected to lose this next one by 9. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Pioneers at 5-7 and Saint Joseph's at 4-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacred Heart has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Saint Joseph's have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.25

Odds

The Hawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.