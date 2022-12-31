Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Saint Louis 8-5; Saint Joseph's 6-6

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Saint Louis Billikens will be on the road. Saint Louis and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Billikens for now since they're up 6-2 across their past eight matchups.

It looks like Saint Louis must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. It was close but no cigar for Saint Louis as they fell 69-67 to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Saint Louis was far and away the favorite. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Javonte Perkins, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Saint Joseph's in an 83-66 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils last Thursday. The Hawks relied on the efforts of guard Cameron Brown, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 24 points, five dimes and five boards, and forward Kacper Klaczek, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

Saint Joseph's' victory lifted them to 6-6 while Saint Louis' loss dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if Saint Joseph's can repeat their recent success or if the Billikens bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Louis have won six out of their last eight games against Saint Joseph's.