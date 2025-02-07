The Saint Louis Billikens (14-9, 7-3 Atlantic 10) will aim for consecutive road wins when they face the Saint Joseph's Hawks (13-9, 4-5) on Friday night. Saint Louis opened the week with a 73-71 win at UMass, using a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining to secure the victory. Saint Joseph's has alternated between wins and losses in its last seven games, and it is coming off a 58-55 setback at Loyola Chicago on Saturday. Saint Louis notched a 73-57 win at home in the first meeting between these teams this season (Jan. 3).

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Hagan Arena. Saint Joseph's is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Saint Joseph's vs. Saint Louis odds, while the over/under is 145.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on an 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Saint Louis-Saint Joseph's. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Saint Joseph's vs. Saint Louis spread: Saint Joseph's -6.5

Saint Joseph's vs. Saint Louis over/under: 145.5 points

Saint Joseph's vs. Saint Louis money line: Saint Joseph's: -265, Saint Louis: +214

Saint Joseph's vs. Saint Louis picks: See picks here

Saint Joseph's vs. Saint Louis streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Saint Joseph's can cover

Saint Joseph's has done an excellent job of bouncing back from losses in recent weeks, following its last three losses with a win. The Hawks are coming off a narrow road loss at Loyola Chicago on Saturday, as senior guard Erik Reynolds II had 17 points on 7 of 17 shooting. Junior forward Rasheer Fleming added a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while sophomore guard Xzayvier Brown had 14 points and six boards.

The Hawks have won six of their last seven home games, including a 76-72 win over Duquesne last Wednesday. Reynolds had 20 points on 5 of 12 shooting, while Brown had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Saint Louis has only covered the spread seven times in its last 20 games. See which team to pick here.

Why Saint Louis can cover

Saint Louis has won four of its last six games to move into third place in the Atlantic 10 standings, picking up a 73-71 road win at UMass earlier this week. The Billikens covered the spread as 1.5-point road favorites, as senior guard Isaiah Swope had 20 points. Senior guard Gibson Jimerson had 18 points and five rebounds in a game where Saint Louis overcame a 5-point deficit in the final minute.

Jimerson leads Saint Louis with 17.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while Indiana State transfer Robbie Avila is averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Swope is also scoring in double figures, averaging 16.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.6 boards. The Billikens are 15-3-2 against the spread in their last 20 games against Saint Joseph's. See which team to pick here.

How to make Saint Joseph's vs. Saint Louis picks

The model has simulated Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saint Joseph's vs. Saint Louis, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 208-149 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.