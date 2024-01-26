The Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at St. Bonaventure's Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure is 11-7 overall and 6-2 at home, while Saint Joseph's is 13-6 overall and 2-4 on the road. St. Bonaventure has won the last nine meetings against the two programs.

The Bonnies are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure odds, according to the Sportsline consensus, while the over/under is 144 points. Before entering any St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for St. Bonvanture vs. Saint Joseph's:

St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's spread: St. Bonaventure -2.5

St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's over/under: 144 points

St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's money line: St. Bonaventure: -143, Saint Joseph's: +120

SJ: Saint Joseph's is 3-1 ATS as the road underdog this season

SB: St. Bonaventure is 4-4 ATS at home this season

St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about Saint Joseph's

Saint Joseph's enters on a three-game winning streak and is coming off a thrilling 78-77 victory over Massachusetts on Tuesday when Lynn Greer III hit the winning layup with one second left. Erik Reynolds II had 31 points in the win and is the team's leading scorer at 18.2 points per game this season. The 6-foot-2 junior guard has scored at least 26 points in three of his last five games and has shot at least 50% from beyond the arc in each of his last three games, including knocking down 5 of 7 triples against UMass.

Saint Joseph's has the fourth-best scoring offense in the conference, averaging 72.4 ppg this season. The Hawks live and die by the 3-pointer, leading the conference in 3-point attempts (882) but only ranking 10th in percentage (32.9%). But if the Hawks can convert from deep, they'll be tough to stop on Friday. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure has lost four of its last five games, but a meeting with Saint Joseph's brings back fond memories for the Bonnies. St. Bonaventure has won nine straight games against the Hawks, winning by an average margin of 16 points per game. The Bonnies have also won nine straight at home against Saint Joseph's by an average of 12 points, last falling to the Hawks in Olean, N.Y., on March 1, 2014.

Chad Venning leads St. Bonaventure with 13.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with Mika Adams-Woods adding 13.8 points and 3.6 assists per game. The Bonnies have the fifth-best scoring defense in the conference, allowing 67.7 ppg. Offensively, they have the fourth-best 3-point percentage in the Atlantic 10, knocking down 34.8% from deep. See which team to pick here.

How to make St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's picks

The model has simulated Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model is on a 19-5 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.