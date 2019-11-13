Saint Joseph's vs. UConn odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 13 predictions from proven computer model

The Connecticut Huskies will take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at XL Center. UConn is 1-0, while Saint Joseph's is 1-1. It's the first meeting between the two programs since 2014 and just the second all-time. The Hawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Wednesday games, while Connecticut has covered in 11 of its last 16. The Huskies are favored by 15 points in the latest Connecticut vs. Saint Joseph's odds, while the Over-Under is set at 157.5. Before entering any Saint Joseph's vs. UConn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Connecticut vs. Saint Joseph's 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that UConn took care of business in its home opener. The Huskies took down Sacred Heart 89-67 last week and Connecticut guard Christian Vital was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 17 points in addition to seven steals and seven rebounds. Vital was one of five Huskies who scored in double-figures along with Tyler Polley, Josh Carlton, Brendan Adams and Sidney Wilson. Connecticut forced 24 turnovers in the game and held Sacred Heart to just 30.2 percent shooting from the floor to cover as 16-point favorites.

Meanwhile, the game between Saint Joseph's and Old Dominion was not a total blowout, but the Hawks fell 82-69. The Hawks shot an abysmal 32.4 percent from the floor in that loss and hit just 22.6 percent of their two-point attempts. However, Lorenzo Edwards was a bright spot with 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Last Tuesday, the Hawks did manage to beat Bradley as five-point underdogs. Saint Joseph's attacked the rim relentlessly in that contest, shooting 64.5 percent from inside the arc and earning 32 trips to the free-throw line, making 28 of those attempts.

So who wins Saint Joseph's vs. UConn? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Saint Joseph's vs. Connecticut spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.