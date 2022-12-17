Who's Playing

Villanova @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Villanova 5-5; Saint Joseph's 4-5

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 0-7 against the Villanova Wildcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Saint Joseph's has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Villanova at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The Hawks are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Saint Joseph's and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Saint Joseph's wrapped it up with a 73-57 win at home. Saint Joseph's got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cameron Brown (17), guard Erik Reynolds II (15), guard Lynn Greer III (12), and forward Rasheer Fleming (10).

Meanwhile, everything went the Wildcats' way against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday as they made off with a 77-56 victory. It was another big night for Villanova's forward Cam Whitmore, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Their wins bumped the Hawks to 4-5 and Villanova to 5-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Saint Joseph's and Villanova clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against Saint Joseph's in the last eight years.