Who's Playing
Villanova @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: Villanova 5-5; Saint Joseph's 4-5
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 0-7 against the Villanova Wildcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Saint Joseph's has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Villanova at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The Hawks are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Saint Joseph's and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Saint Joseph's wrapped it up with a 73-57 win at home. Saint Joseph's got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cameron Brown (17), guard Erik Reynolds II (15), guard Lynn Greer III (12), and forward Rasheer Fleming (10).
Meanwhile, everything went the Wildcats' way against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday as they made off with a 77-56 victory. It was another big night for Villanova's forward Cam Whitmore, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.
Their wins bumped the Hawks to 4-5 and Villanova to 5-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Saint Joseph's and Villanova clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Villanova have won all of the games they've played against Saint Joseph's in the last eight years.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Villanova 81 vs. Saint Joseph's 52
- Dec 19, 2020 - Villanova 88 vs. Saint Joseph's 68
- Dec 07, 2019 - Villanova 78 vs. Saint Joseph's 66
- Dec 08, 2018 - Villanova 70 vs. Saint Joseph's 58
- Dec 02, 2017 - Villanova 94 vs. Saint Joseph's 53
- Dec 03, 2016 - Villanova 88 vs. Saint Joseph's 57
- Dec 01, 2015 - Villanova 86 vs. Saint Joseph's 72