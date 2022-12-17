Who's Playing

Villanova @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Villanova 5-5; Saint Joseph's 4-5

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats are 7-0 against the Saint Joseph's Hawks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Villanova will head out on the road to face off against Saint Joseph's at 4 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The Wildcats won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 12-point advantage in the spread.

Villanova made easy work of the Boston College Eagles on Saturday and carried off a 77-56 win. It was another big night for Villanova's forward Cam Whitmore, who had 19 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's strolled past the St. Peter's Peacocks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 73-57. The Hawks got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cameron Brown (17), guard Erik Reynolds II (15), guard Lynn Greer III (12), and forward Rasheer Fleming (10).

This next matchup looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 12 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Villanova to 5-5 and Saint Joseph's to 4-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Villanova and Saint Joseph's clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $65.65

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against Saint Joseph's in the last eight years.