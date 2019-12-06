Saint Joseph's vs. Villanova live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's (home) vs. No. 23 Villanova (away)

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 2-7; Villanova 6-2

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 0-4 against the #23 Villanova Wildcats since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Saint Joseph's has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Villanova at 3 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The Hawks are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Saint Joseph's has to be hurting after a devastating 94-71 defeat at the hands of the Lafayette Leopards. Saint Joseph's' loss came about despite a quality game from G Ryan Daly, who had 25 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, Villanova took down the Pennsylvania Quakers 80-69. Four players on Villanova scored in the double digits: F Saddiq Bey (27), G Justin Moore (17), F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (13), and G Collin Gillespie (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has had at least ten rebounds.

Villanova's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Saint Joseph's' loss dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks come into the game boasting the 18th fewest points allowed per game in the league at 80.6. But the Wildcats rank 22nd in the league when it comes to points per game, with 81 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against Saint Joseph's in the last five years.