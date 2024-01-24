Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Davidson 11-7, Saint Louis 8-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, Saint Louis is heading back home. The Saint Louis Billikens and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. Saint Louis is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Saint Louis found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a painful 85-61 defeat at the hands of the Rams. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Sincere Parker, who scored 21 points. Less helpful for Saint Louis was Michael Meadows Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Davidson fought the good fight in their overtime game against Richmond on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 69-64 to the Spiders. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Davidson in their matchups with Richmond: they've now lost three in a row.

Davidson's defeat came about despite a quality game from David Skogman, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds.

The Billikens' loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 8-10. As for the Wildcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season.

Saint Louis beat Davidson 78-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Saint Louis repeat their success, or does Davidson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Louis is a slight 2-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Davidson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Louis.