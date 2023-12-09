Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Hofstra 6-2, Saint Louis 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Saint Louis will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Hofstra Pride at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Saint Louis is staggering into the match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Hofstra will skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, the Billikens couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 75-69. The defeat came about despite Saint Louis having been up 19 in the second half.

Despite their loss, Saint Louis saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gibson Jimerson, who scored 23 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Pride beat the Gaels 62-57 on Wednesday.

The Billikens have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for the Pride, their victory bumped their record up to 6-2.

While only Hofstra took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Saint Louis' fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Louis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Hofstra is a 3.5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.