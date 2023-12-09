Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Hofstra 6-2, Saint Louis 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Saint Louis is heading back home. They will take on the Hofstra Pride at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Saint Louis might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Billikens couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 75-69. The loss came about despite Saint Louis having been up 19 in the second half.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Gibson Jimerson, who scored 23 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Hofstra waltzed into Wednesday's game with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Gaels by a score of 62-57.

The Billikens have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for the Pride, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Louis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.