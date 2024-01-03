Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 8-5, Saint Louis 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Loyola Chi. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. Saint Louis took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Loyola Chi., who comes in off a win.

Loyola Chi. has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Chippewas, posting a 73-35 win at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 37-14.

Loyola Chi.'s success was spearheaded by the efforts of Miles Rubin, who scored 13 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks, and Braden Norris, who scored 12 points along with six assists. Rubin continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Saint Louis found out the hard way two weeks ago. They took a 82-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolfpack.

Saint Louis' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Bradley Ezewiro, who scored 18 points along with nine rebounds, and Tim Dalger who scored 17 points. Less helpful for Saint Louis was Gibson Jimerson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Ramblers' victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points per game. As for the Billikens, their loss dropped their record down to 7-6.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Saint Louis, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Loyola Chi.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Saint Louis will need to find a way to close that gap.

Loyola Chi. is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Saint Louis is a slight 2-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ramblers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Saint Louis has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Chi. in the last year.