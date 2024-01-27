Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Massachusetts 12-7, Saint Louis 8-11

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Massachusetts has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Massachusetts Minutemen and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Tuesday, the Minutemen lost 78-77 to the Hawks on a last-minute layup From Lynn Greer III. The loss hurts even more since Massachusetts was up 66-53 with 10:33 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Matt Cross, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Rahsool Diggins, who scored 17 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. Their painful 84-61 loss to the Wildcats might stick with them for a while. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly Saint Louis was thoroughly outmatched 56-30 in the second half.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bradley Ezewiro, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Saint Louis was Gibson Jimerson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Minutemen's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-7. As for the Billikens, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

Massachusetts beat Saint Louis 90-81 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Massachusetts since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.