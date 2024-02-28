Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Richmond 20-7, Saint Louis 10-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.98

What to Know

Saint Louis will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Saint Louis came into Saturday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 96-91 victory over the Colonials on Saturday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Saint Louis got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cian Medley out in front who scored 14 points along with seven assists and two steals. Medley didn't help Saint Louis' cause all that much against the Dukes last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Larry Hughes II was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Richmond waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-63 win over the Wildcats. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Richmond has posted since January 16th.

Richmond's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Neal Quinn, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of DeLonnie Hunt, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

The Billikens' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-17. As for the Spiders, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 17 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-7 record this season.

Saint Louis couldn't quite finish off the Spiders in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 81-78. Will Saint Louis have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Richmond is a 5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.