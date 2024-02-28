Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Richmond 20-7, Saint Louis 10-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Richmond Spiders and the Saint Louis Billikens are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Richmond had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Wildcats out 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Richmond has posted since January 16th.

Richmond's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Neal Quinn, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of DeLonnie Hunt, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 96-91 victory over the Colonials on Saturday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Saint Louis' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cian Medley led the charge by scoring 14 points along with seven assists and two steals. Medley didn't help Saint Louis' cause all that much against the Dukes on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Abou Magassa, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

The Spiders are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 17 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-7 record this season. As for the Billikens, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-17.

Richmond came out on top in a nail-biter against the Billikens in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 81-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.