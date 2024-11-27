Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: UMass Lowell 5-2, Saint Louis 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMass Lowell has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Saint Louis Billikens at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.9 points per game this season.

On Monday, UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid victory over Merrimack, taking the game 81-74.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis beat Quinnipiac 81-67 on Monday.

Saint Louis was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Quinnipiac only posted six.

UMass Lowell's win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-2. As for Saint Louis, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UMass Lowell has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Louis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.