Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: VCU 16-8, Saint Louis 9-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VCU is 8-2 against the Billikens since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. Saint Louis took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on VCU, who comes in off a win.

VCU waltzed into their matchup on Friday with two straight wins but they left with three. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Flyers 49-47. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points VCU has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Saint Louis and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Billikens were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 87-86 to the Hawks. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The losing side was boosted by Sincere Parker, who shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Terrence Hargrove Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Saint Louis struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are 1-2 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Rams are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Billikens, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season.

Everything went VCU's way against the Billikens in their previous matchup back in January as the Rams made off with a 85-61 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Louis.