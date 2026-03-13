The 2026 Atlantic 10 Tournament continues Friday as the top-seeded Saint Louis Billikens take the floor for the first time after enjoying a double-bye. Saint Louis (27-4, 15-3 A-10) will likely be in the NCAA Tournament regardless of this tournament outcome, though a 3-3 finish to the regular season has ramped up the pressure for it to secure the automatic bid. Their opponent in the quarterfinals is the George Washington Revolutionaries (18-14, 8-10 A-10), a team that must win the conference tournament to head to March Madness.

Tipoff from PPG Paints Arena is at 11:30 a.m. ET. The latest Saint Louis vs. George Washington odds list the Billikens as 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is 161.5. Before making any George Washington vs. Saint Louis picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington spread: Saint Louis -6.5 Saint Louis vs. George Washington over/under: 161.5 points Saint Louis vs. George Washington money line: Saint Louis -265, GW +215 Saint Louis vs. George Washington picks: See picks at SportsLine Saint Louis vs. George Washington streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Saint Louis vs. George Washington predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (161.5 points). The Saint Louis offense has cooled late in the season as the Billikens saw six of their past eight games go Under. George Washington, meanwhile, has failed to reach the total in its last two games, including in a second-round win over Fordham where the teams combined for just 128 points.

The model projects that no player clears 16 points in this matchup as Rafael Castro leads GW with 15.6 points and Robbie Avila paces Saint Louis with 14.6. The teams combine for 160 points as the Under hits 55% of the time.

How to make George Washington vs. Saint Louis picks

