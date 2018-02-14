Saint Louis' Jordan Goodwin suspended rest of season after violating school policy

Saint Louis Billikens guard Jordan Goodwin will not play the remainder of the basketball season after being found in violation of school policy related to a university-conducted Title IX probe.

Last September, three women accused four Saint Louis players -- including Goodwin -- of sexual assault. Despite the allegations, all four players were allowed to practice and Goodwin, a former top-100 recruit, was the only of the four who was permitted to play. The investigation into the allegations of sexual assault, which came to a conclusion this week, found him to be innocent.

"I take responsibility for a violation of University policy," Goodwin said in a statement. "I am going to take this short time to reflect and learn from this situation. I apologize to everyone who has been affected. I am sad to leave my team, but I look forward to returning to Team Blue in May."

Last month, Scott Rosenblum, the attorney for three of the four players connected in the sexual assault investigation, announced that three players were suspended for 18 to 24 months while the fourth was expelled. After that, an appeal was filed, but Saint Louis did not divulge details of the appeals process on Tuesday, only saying that the investigation had concluded.

"Saint Louis University has concluded the Title IX investigation that began on Sept. 25, 2017," the university said in a statement Tuesday. "The parties have been notified of the final decisions, which were determined by an Appeal Panel. With the notifications to the parties, these cases are closed. Throughout this Title IX investigation, the University followed its Sexual Misconduct Policy."

Last week, Ty Graves announced he was voluntarily withdrawing from the university. The same goes for Adonys Henriquez, who signed with an agent and hadn't been to practice this month. Jermaine Bishop, reportedly believed to be the third player, has continued to practice with the team.

Goodwin had played in all 26 games this season for Saint Louis. He averaged 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his freshman campaign.