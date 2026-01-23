The 24th-ranked Saint Louis Billikens will look to extend their winning streak to 13 games when they take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in a key Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Friday. Saint Louis is coming off an 81-77 win over Duquesne on Tuesday, while St. Bonaventure downed Loyola Chicago 84-70 that same night. The Billikens (18-1, 6-0 Atlantic 10), who have won 15 games by double digits, are 4-0 on the road this season. The Bonnies (12-7, 1-5 Atlantic 10), who are 0-1 against ranked opponents, are 8-2 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, N.Y., is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Saint Louis leads the all-time series 17-16, including wins in each of the last four meetings. Saint Louis is a 8.5-point favorite in the latest Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5.

Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure spread: Saint Louis -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure over/under: 157.5 points Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure money line: Saint Louis -418, St. Bonaventure +323

The Under has hit in nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Under has also hit in four of the last five Saint Louis games.

The model projects the Billikens to have five players register 10.3 points or more, including Robbie Avilia's projected 15.7 points. The Bonnies, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 12.1 or more points, led by Frank Mitchell, who is projected to score 18.6 points. The model projects a combined total of 155 points as the Under clears in 54% of simulations.

