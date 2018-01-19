Saint Louis suspends 3 players, expels 1 after investigating sexual assault allegations

Saint Louis has suspended three basketball players and expelled another following the conclusion of a Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault that took place last September.

Attorney Scott Rosenblum, who represents three of the four players who were under investigation, said his clients have been suspended 18-24 months. They have the option to appeal the decision and are considering other legal options, Rosenblum told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"These boys didn't do anything wrong," Rosenblum said. "They just didn't."

The names of the players involved have not been made public. However, Adonys Henriquez, Ty Graves and Jermaine Bishop have been held out of every game this season. All three have been afforded the option to practice and travel with the team.

Two of the three women who made the sexual assault accusations last September are SLU students. They claim the assault took place at an off-campus apartment. However Rosenblum, speaking for his clients, claims the act was consensual in nature.

"They knew about it before, discussed it before, engaged consensually and realized there were pictures being taken and left and had buyer's remorse," Rosenblum said.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, Saint Louis issued the following statement regarding the investigate process.

"Saint Louis University has followed its Title IX process throughout this investigation. At this time, the Hearing Officer's findings and decisions have been communicated individually to each of the parties. However, the Title IX process is not complete. Each of the parties has the right to appeal the decision(s) of the Hearing Officer. The University will have no additional comment at this time."