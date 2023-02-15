Who's Playing

Davidson @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Davidson 11-13; Saint Louis 16-9

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Saint Louis Billikens and the Davidson Wildcats will face off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Saint Louis and the Dayton Flyers last week was not a total blowout, but with the Billikens falling 70-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Saint Louis was guard Javonte Perkins (17 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Davidson as they fell 73-71 to the Fordham Rams this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by guard Foster Loyer, who had 26 points.

Saint Louis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Saint Louis is now 16-9 while the Wildcats sit at 11-13. The Billikens are 6-2 after losses this year, Davidson 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Billikens are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson have won seven out of their last ten games against Saint Louis.