Who's Playing

Davidson @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Davidson 11-13; Saint Louis 16-9

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Saint Louis Billikens and the Davidson Wildcats will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

This past Friday, Saint Louis lost to the Dayton Flyers on the road by a decisive 70-56 margin. The top scorer for the Billikens was guard Javonte Perkins (17 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Davidson as they fell 73-71 to the Fordham Rams this past Saturday. Guard Foster Loyer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points.

The losses put Saint Louis at 16-9 and Davidson at 11-13. Saint Louis is 6-2 after losses this season, the Wildcats 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Davidson have won seven out of their last ten games against Saint Louis.