Saint Louis vs. Dayton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Saint Louis vs. Dayton basketball game
Who's Playing
Dayton @ Saint Louis
Current Records: Dayton 15-2; Saint Louis 14-3
What to Know
The #13 Dayton Flyers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Saint Louis Billikens at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Chaifetz Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Flyers skips in on six wins and Saint Louis on three.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Flyers took down the VCU Rams 79-65 on Tuesday. Dayton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jalen Crutcher, who had 20 points and five assists, and F Obi Toppin, who had 24 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Saint Louis and the Richmond Spiders on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Saint Louis wrapped it up with a 74-58 win. Saint Louis got double-digit scores from four players: G Jordan Goodwin (26), G Javonte Perkins (14), G Demarius Jacobs (11), and F Jimmy Bell Jr. (10).
Dayton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Flyers came up short against the Billikens when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 64-55. The loss knocked the Flyers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Billikens with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Flyers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
Dayton have won six out of their last nine games against Saint Louis.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Saint Louis 64 vs. Dayton 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Dayton 70 vs. Saint Louis 62
- Feb 05, 2019 - Saint Louis 73 vs. Dayton 60
- Feb 20, 2018 - Dayton 53 vs. Saint Louis 50
- Jan 27, 2018 - Saint Louis 75 vs. Dayton 65
- Feb 14, 2017 - Dayton 85 vs. Saint Louis 63
- Jan 22, 2017 - Dayton 67 vs. Saint Louis 46
- Feb 23, 2016 - Dayton 52 vs. Saint Louis 49
- Jan 27, 2016 - Dayton 73 vs. Saint Louis 37
