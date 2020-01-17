Saint Louis vs. Dayton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Dayton @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Dayton 15-2; Saint Louis 14-3

What to Know

The #13 Dayton Flyers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Saint Louis Billikens at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Chaifetz Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Flyers skips in on six wins and Saint Louis on three.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Flyers took down the VCU Rams 79-65 on Tuesday. Dayton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jalen Crutcher, who had 20 points and five assists, and F Obi Toppin, who had 24 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Saint Louis and the Richmond Spiders on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Saint Louis wrapped it up with a 74-58 win. Saint Louis got double-digit scores from four players: G Jordan Goodwin (26), G Javonte Perkins (14), G Demarius Jacobs (11), and F Jimmy Bell Jr. (10).

Dayton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Flyers came up short against the Billikens when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 64-55. The loss knocked the Flyers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Billikens with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flyers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Dayton have won six out of their last nine games against Saint Louis.