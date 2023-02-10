The Saint Louis Billikens will be looking to keep pace with VCU atop the Atlantic 10 standings when they face the Dayton Flyers on Friday night. Saint Louis is a half-game behind VCU for first place, so it can get back into a tie with a win in this contest. Meanwhile, Dayton is one game back of the Rams, so the Flyers are in a must-win position on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Flyers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Saint Louis vs. Dayton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Dayton vs. Saint Louis picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 14 of the season 57-37 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saint Louis vs. Dayton. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Saint Louis vs. Dayton:

Saint Louis vs. Dayton spread: Dayton -5.5

Saint Louis vs. Dayton over/under: 136.5 points

Saint Louis vs. Dayton money line: Dayton -225, Saint Louis +185

Saint Louis vs. Dayton picks: See picks here

Why Saint Louis can cover

Saint Louis has won seven of its last nine games, including a 76-71 win over Rhode Island on Tuesday. The teams were tied with 31 seconds remaining, but Gibson Jimerson drilled a 3-pointer to break the tie. Jimerson had an excellent outing, knocking down 8 of 15 attempts for 24 points, while junior guard Yuri Collins added 15 points and eight assists.

The Billikens have a balanced lineup, with four players averaging at least 9.7 points per game. Collins is averaging a double-double with 11.7 points and 10.1 assists per game, while Jimerson is scoring a team-high 13.2 points. Dayton has only covered the spread twice in its last eight games, including once in its last five Friday games.

Why Dayton can cover

Dayton has dominated Saint Louis at home in recent years, winning eight straight meetings between these teams at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers have won three of their last four games coming into this contest, picking up a 62-58 win at VCU on Tuesday as 3.5-point underdogs. Junior forward Toumani Camara led the way with 26 points and 15 rebounds in a huge double-double effort.

Camara is nearly averaging a double-double this season, posting 13.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward DaRon Holmes II leads the team with 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while sophomore forward Mustapha Amzil is adding 9.8 points and 4.9 boards. Saint Louis has only covered the spread four times in its last 12 conference games, covering just once in its last five games.

How to make Dayton vs. Saint Louis picks

The model has simulated Saint Louis vs. Dayton 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dayton vs. Saint Louis? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 57-37 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.