The Dayton Flyers (14-7, 4-4 Atlantic 10) and Saint Louis Billikens (13-8, 6-2) will meet for the first time this season when they square off on Friday night. Dayton had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 75-53 road loss at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, falling into a five-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings. Saint Louis is in second place in the standings after winning three of its last four games. The Billikens bounced back from a loss at George Washington with a 78-69 win over VCU on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Chaifetz Arena. Dayton is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Saint Louis vs. Dayton odds, while the over/under is 144.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton spread: Dayton -1.5

Saint Louis vs. Dayton over/under: 144.5 points

Saint Louis vs. Dayton money line: Saint Louis: -102, Dayton: -117

Saint Louis vs. Dayton streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Saint Louis can cover

Saint Louis enters this contest in strong form, having won three of its last four games to stay one game behind George Mason atop the A-10 standings. The Billikens have not lost a home game since a non-conference tilt against Wofford on Dec. 18, extending their home winning streak to five games with a 78-69 win over VCU on Tuesday. They entered that contest as 5.5-point underdogs, but senior guard Gibson Jimerson poured in 26 points on 8 of 16 shooting.

He was joined in double figures by three teammates, including a 19-point showing from senior guard Kobe Johnson. Indiana State transfer Robbie Avila leads Saint Louis with 17.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while Jimerson is scoring 17.6 points. Senior guard Isaiah Swope rounds out the star-studded trio with 16.4 points and 5.0 assists per game.

Why Dayton can cover

Dayton had its three-game winning streak snapped in a loss at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, but it should be re-focused heading into this contest. The Flyers picked up an 82-62 win at Duquesne during their three-game hot streak, easily covering the spread as 3-point road favorites. Senior guard Enoch Cheeks had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, shooting 9 of 14 from the floor.

The Flyers also covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites in their 77-72 win over Saint Joseph's last Friday, as senior forward Nate Santos had 24 points and eight rebounds. Santos leads Dayton with 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while Cheeks is adding 13.0 points and 6.2 boards. The Flyers have won eight of the last 10 meetings between these teams, and Saint Louis has only covered the spread six times in its last 19 games.

