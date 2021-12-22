Who's Playing

Drake @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Drake 8-4; Saint Louis 8-4

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens and the Drake Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at South Point Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Saint Louis will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Saint Louis as they fell 74-70 to the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday. One thing holding the Billikens back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Nesbitt, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the UT Martin Skyhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake blew past UT Martin 80-54. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 20 points in the Bulldogs' favor.

Saint Louis' loss took them down to 8-4 while Drake's victory pulled them up to 8-4. A win for the Billikens would reverse both their bad luck and Drake's good luck. We'll see if Saint Louis manages to pull off that tough task or if Drake keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: South Point Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.