Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Duquesne 18-8; Saint Louis 17-9

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Duquesne Dukes will be on the road. Duquesne and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Dukes had enough points to win and then some against the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Wednesday, taking their game 76-62. Duquesne's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Tevin Brewer led the charge as he had 16 points along with five rebounds. Brewer hadn't helped his team much against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Saint Louis and the Davidson Wildcats on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Saint Louis wrapped it up with a 78-65 victory at home. Four players on Saint Louis scored in the double digits: guard Gibson Jimerson (24), guard Javon Pickett (16), guard Sincere Parker (13), and guard Yuri Collins (11).

The Dukes suffered a grim 77-53 defeat to the Billikens when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Can Duquesne avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duquesne have won seven out of their last 12 games against Saint Louis.