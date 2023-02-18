Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Duquesne 18-8; Saint Louis 17-9

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Duquesne Dukes will be on the road. Duquesne and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. The odds don't look promising for the Dukes, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Duquesne and the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Duquesne wrapped it up with a 76-62 win at home. Duquesne's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Tevin Brewer led the charge as he had 16 points in addition to five boards. Brewer hadn't helped his team much against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis didn't have too much trouble with the Davidson Wildcats at home on Wednesday as they won 78-65. The Billikens got double-digit scores from four players: guard Gibson Jimerson (24), guard Javon Pickett (16), guard Sincere Parker (13), and guard Yuri Collins (11).

Their wins bumped the Dukes to 18-8 and Saint Louis to 17-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duquesne and Saint Louis clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.49

Odds

The Billikens are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duquesne have won seven out of their last 12 games against Saint Louis.