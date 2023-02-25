Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 9-18; Saint Louis 18-10

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola Chicago and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for the Ramblers as they fell 71-69 to the Fordham Rams on Wednesday. Forward Philip Alston put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.

Saint Louis lost a heartbreaker to the Richmond Spiders when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Saint Louis fell just short of Richmond by a score of 81-78. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Saint Louis had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from guard Javonte Perkins, who had 28 points, and guard Yuri Collins, who had nine points and 17 assists.

The Ramblers are now 9-18 while the Billikens sit at 18-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: Loyola Chicago is worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. Saint Louis has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 14th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.