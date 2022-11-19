Who's Playing

Maryland @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Maryland 3-0; Saint Louis 3-0

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins will take on the Saint Louis Billikens at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Maryland made easy work of the Binghamton Bearcats on Tuesday and carried off a 76-52 victory. The Terrapins can attribute much of their success to forward Julian Reese, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 90-84 win. Saint Louis' guard Yuri Collins was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points and nine assists.

Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 4. If their 2-0-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought Maryland up to 3-0 and Saint Louis to 3-0. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Terrapins come into the game boasting the 25th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.7. Less enviably, the Billikens are stumbling into the matchup with the 356th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Billikens are a 4-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.