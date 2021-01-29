** THIS GAME HAS BEEN POSTPONED **

The No. 22 Saint Louis Billikens and the Richmond Spiders are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Robins Center. Richmond is 10-4 overall and 3-3 at home, while the Billikens are 7-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Saint Louis has dominated this series in recent years, winning four of its last five meetings against the Spiders.

The Spiders are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Richmond vs. Saint Louis odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146. Before entering any Saint Louis vs. Richmond picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Richmond vs. Saint Louis. Here are several college basketball odds for Richmond vs. Saint Louis:

Richmond vs. Saint Louis spread: Richmond -1.5

Richmond vs. Saint Louis over-under: 146 points

Richmond vs. Saint Louis money line: Richmond -125, Saint Louis +105

What you need to know about Richmond

Richmond took its game against the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Tuesday by a conclusive 79-56 score. Richmond forward Tyler Burton looked sharp as he had 25 points along with five boards. For the season, Burton is averaging 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Richmond is averaging 76.3 points per game this season. The Spiders are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games when playing as the favorite. However, Richmond is just 1-4 ATS in its last five home games against Saint Louis.

What you need to know about Saint Louis

Meanwhile, Saint Louis entered its matchup against the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Saint Louis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as the Billikens fell 76-71. Guard Jordan Goodwin had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with and four turnovers.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Billikens will enter Friday's matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because Saint Louis is 7-2 in its last nine games overall, and the Billikens are 5-1 in their last six meetings against an opponent from the Atlantic 10.

How to make Richmond vs. Saint Louis picks

