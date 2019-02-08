Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

An important Atlantic 10 clash highlights the Friday college basketball slate as surging Saint Louis visits Saint Joseph's. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Hagan Arena. The Hawks have lost four of their past six games, but have won three of the past four on their home floor. The Billikens are looking for their second consecutive win following a four-game losing streak. They are coming off a 73-60 home victory over Dayton on Tuesday. Three weeks ago, Saint Louis beat Saint Joe's 68-57 in the first meeting between the clubs. The Billikens are three-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 133.5 in the latest Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's odds. Before you lock in your Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's picks, check out the college basketball predictions from SportLine's proven computer model.

The model knows the Billikens will be motivated to get a big road win that will keep their slim conference title hopes alive while also bolstering their postseason resume. They enter Friday 2.5 games behind first-place Davidson. Saint Louis had won its first five conference games before dropping four consecutive games by eight total points. The Billikens snapped the streak with a dominant performance in which they built a 12-point halftime lead against Dayton and never looked back.

The Billikens have covered 13 straight meetings against the Hawks, but they are far from a sure thing to so again Friday against a Saint Joe's club that has performed its best against upper-tier competition.

In fact, the Hawks are responsible for Davidson's sole conference loss, and also have a victory over A-10 stalwart Richmond to their credit. The Hawks beat UMass 64-62 on Saturday behind 20 points from Charlie Brown Jr. and 14 from Lorenzo Edwards. Taylor Funk had eight points and 12 rebounds.

They made 14 3-pointers in their 83-69 loss to La Salle on Tuesday, while also notching 16 assists on 26 field goals. Brown, who leads the A-10 in scoring, finished with 19 points. Saint Joe's is 8-3 on its home court this season and 25-10 against the spread in Friday games.

