Get ready for a 2021 Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals battle as the No. 4 Saint Louis Billikens and the No. 5 Massachusetts Minutemen will face off at 1 p.m. ET Friday at Robins Center. UMass is 8-6 while Saint Louis is 13-5. In the most recent meeting between the teams on Monday, St, Louis beat UMass 78-57.

The Billikens are favored by eight points in the latest Saint Louis vs. UMass odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144.5.

Saint Louis vs. Massachusetts spread: Saint Louis -6

Saint Louis vs. Massachusetts over-under: 144.5 points

What you need to know about Massachusetts

UMass trounced 13th seeded St. Joseph's 100-66 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament's second round on Thursday. Ronnie DeGray III had 19 points. UMass scored 100 points for the first time this season. The Minutemen made a season-high 15 3-pointers, the second-most in tourney history. Javohn Garcia had 17 points and seven assists.

The 34-point margin of victory on Thursday was the largest in tournament history. The No, 5 seeding Is the highest for the Minutemen since 2008. UMass last made the conference semifinals in 2013. Noah Fernandes scored 16 points in the loss to Saint Louis on Monday.

What you need to know about Saint Louis

Saint Louis has won two consecutive games and six of its past eight. The Billikens enter tournament play off a double bye, with their most recent victory coming in the regular season finale vs. UMass on Monday. In the win over the Minutemen, the Billikens shot 50 percent from the floor (30 for 60) and made six of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Perkins scored 16 points.

Jordan Goodwin double-doubled for the 13th time this season with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and added eight assists on Monday. Goodwin is the top rebounding guard in the nation at 10.3 per game. Perkins leads the Billikens in scoring at 16.9 points per game.

