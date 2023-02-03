The VCU Rams will be trying to remain atop the Atlantic 10 standings when they face the Saint Louis Billikens on Friday night. VCU is sitting a half-game ahead of Saint Louis in the standings, and it is coming off a 61-59 win at Davidson. Saint Louis had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 75-64 loss at Fordham on Tuesday.

Saint Louis vs. VCU spread: Saint Louis -2.5

Saint Louis vs. VCU over/under: 142 points

Saint Louis vs. VCU money line: Saint Louis -140, VCU +118

Why Saint Louis can cover

Saint Louis has been nearly untouchable at home this season, going 10-2 in its 12 games at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens have won six of their last seven games overall, including a 74-70 win at Davidson last Friday. They are only a half-game back of VCU in the Atlantic 10 standings, so they can take over sole possession of first place with a win in this game.

Sophomore guard Gibson Jimerson leads four double-digit scorers with 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Yuri Collins (11.9), Javonte Perkins (11.0) and Javon Pickett (10.4) have all been key contributors as well. The Billikens have covered the spread in four of the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Why VCU can cover

VCU has won seven of its last eight games coming into this contest, with its lone loss coming against St. Bonaventure by three points last Saturday. The Rams bounced back with a 61-59 win at Davidson on Tuesday, remaining in first place in the A-10 standings. Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 14 points and sealed the victory with a jump shot with 16 seconds left in the game, adding seven assists and five rebounds.

Baldwin, a junior guard, leads VCU with 12.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. is adding 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, while sophomore forward Jamir Watkins is chipping in 9.9 points and 5.3 boards. VCU has gone 9-2 in its last 11 games against Saint Louis, and it has covered the spread in six of its last eight games overall this season.

