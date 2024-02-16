The VCU Rams (16-8) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Saint Louis Billikens (9-15) on Friday night. VCU has won eight of its last nine games overall and is just one game back of first place in the Atlantic 10 standings. Saint Louis has lost seven of its last eight games, including an 87-86 setback at Saint Joseph's last Saturday. VCU cruised to an 85-61 victory in the first meeting between these teams, which came in mid-January.

Saint Louis vs. VCU spread: VCU -4.5

Saint Louis vs. VCU over/under: 143 points

Saint Louis vs. VCU money line: Saint Louis +167, VCU -202

Why Saint Louis can cover

Saint Louis has been on the road for three of its last four games, and it has been playing close games this month. The Billikens lost to Fordham by two points on Feb. 3 before cruising to a 102-84 win at La Salle last Wednesday. They were 4-point road underdogs in their win over the Explorers, as Sincere Parker poured in 33 points on 10 of 14 shooting off the bench.

The Billikens came up just short against St. Joseph's last Saturday, but they easily covered the 10-point spread in the 87-86 final. Parker had another huge game, finishing with 34 points and nine rebounds on 12 of 19 shooting. He is averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game, and Saint Louis has won seven of its last 10 Friday home games.

Why VCU can cover

VCU has won eight of its last nine games and is one of the hottest mid-major teams in the country, staying in contention for the Atlantic 10 title. The Rams crushed the Billikens in the first meeting between these teams, easily covering the 8.5-point spread in an 85-61 final. Senior guard Joe Bamisile scored 29 points on 10 of 13 shooting off the bench, while three starters finished in double figures.

The Rams are coming off a 49-47 win over then-No. 18 Dayton last Friday, springing the upset as 2.5-point home underdogs. Sophomore guard Jason Nelson had 11 points off the bench, knocking down 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range. VCU has covered the spread in eight of its last nine games, and it has won 13 of the last 15 meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

