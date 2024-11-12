Who's Playing
Akron Zips @ Saint Mary's Gaels
Current Records: Akron 1-1, Saint Mary's 2-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
The Akron Zips will face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Akron took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They claimed a resounding 88-57 victory over Ohio Wesleyan. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Zips have posted since January 30th.
Akron was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.
Meanwhile, Saint Mary's beat Chattanooga 86-74 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Gaels.
Augustas Marciulionis and Paulius Murauskas were among the main playmakers for Saint Mary's as the former went 9 for 16 en route to 27 points plus seven assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The victory got Akron back to even at 1-1. As for Saint Mary's, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.
Akron is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-14-1 record against the spread.
The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Akron considering the team was a sub-par 2-6 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $762.35. On the other hand, Saint Mary's will play as the favorite, and the team was 20-5 as such last season.
Odds
Saint Mary's is a big 14-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 13.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
