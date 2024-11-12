Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Akron 1-1, Saint Mary's 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Akron Zips will face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Akron took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They claimed a resounding 88-57 victory over Ohio Wesleyan. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Zips have posted since January 30th.

Akron was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's beat Chattanooga 86-74 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Gaels.

Augustas Marciulionis and Paulius Murauskas were among the main playmakers for Saint Mary's as the former went 9 for 16 en route to 27 points plus seven assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The victory got Akron back to even at 1-1. As for Saint Mary's, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Akron is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-14-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Akron considering the team was a sub-par 2-6 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $762.35. On the other hand, Saint Mary's will play as the favorite, and the team was 20-5 as such last season.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 14-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.